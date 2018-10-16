Quantum Hi – Tech launches its ‘Slim Power Bank’ – QHM 4KP

QHMPL launches the slimmest pocket sized power bank with a capacity of 4000mAh – ‘QHM 4KP’. The Polymer Power Bank supports upto 500 times charge – discharge cycle complimenting the slim profile with functionality.

The Power Bank is lighter to carry and also remains dormant when not in use to avoid any power waste. Engineered with practicality and suitability in mind, it also includes LED Indicator which exhibits the battery status.

In sync with the dynamic lifestyle, the Power bank comes with Dual Charging interface and RISC Micro Processor controlled that ensures fast charging and efficient output. The Dual Output gives a maximum output of 5V-2AMPS, which allows you to charge two devices at one go, even while you are on the go. With conversion rate of up to 80% the PowerBank automatically adjusts output based on the connected device, compatible with all popular smartphones and Tablets.

BIS Certified, the power bank equips a multitude of advanced safety features – Short Circuit Protection, Over-charge Protection, Over Discharge Protection & Over Voltage Protection, that assures maximum user and device safety at all times.

The product in shades of black and white is available with leading retail and ecommerce stores in India.