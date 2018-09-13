Qlik Enhances Enterprise Data Journey with New Big Data Offerings

Strata Data Conference – Qlik continues to execute on its mission to supply enterprise customers with end-to-end data management and analytics solutions with two new big data offerings – the latest version of the Podium Data® product and the initial release of Qlik’s Associative Big Data Index available this month. Enterprises need to unlock data’s full value to help users accelerate action and outcomes. With these latest releases, Qlik continues to aggressively streamline the enterprise data journey from raw data source to end user insights.

“Qlik is committed to improving enterprise data readiness and analytics scale,” said Mike Potter, Qlik CTO. “Delivering a new version of Podium alongside the first version of the Qlik Associative Big Data Index is a clear signal to the market: Qlik is ready to help customers drive more value from all of their data across their entire user base – whether big, small, or any combination thereof.”

“Optimizing data from raw inputs to insights is proving to be the real game-changing advantage for businesses,” said Paul Barth, Qlik’s Managing Director of Enterprise Data Management. “Untangling data, bringing higher value to data assets and making data easier to work with is at the core of our Podium product enhancements.”

The latest release of the Podium Data product contains many new features to help users derive more insights and benefit from Podium’s smart data catalog. Two key aspects, the new catalog module and intelligent rules engine, both accelerate time-to-answers for all users who rely on data.