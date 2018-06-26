QHMPL launches 10000mAh Power Bank with 3 USB ports

QHMPLannounced the launch of its portable and durable QHM’10000mAh Power Bank’ equipped with 3 USB Ports, bringing elegance paired with functionality.The high capacity 10000mAh, sports a sturdy and durable finish. The Power Bank comes with 3 USB power outputs that lets you charge max devices at one go. Integrated with LED Indicator, the power bank keeps your battery status in check.

A BIS certified product, the power Bank is fortified with several safety features such as over voltage protection, short circuit, over discharge and over current protection. The high-powered Lithium-ion battery ensures faster charging, with 10W output. It offers a maximum output of 5V-2AMPS, a conversion rate of up to 80 percent and adjusts the output as per the connected device. The device supports over 500 times of charge/discharge cycles.

Speaking on the launch, Ashish Mutneja, Director – Quantum Hi Tech says, “Our dynamic lifestyle brings the need to carry more than one device. Understanding the needs, the Power savior also needs to move away from traditional and bring multi-tasking worry free. The newest with 3 USB Ports, massive battery and lightweight design answers all”