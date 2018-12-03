PTron Launches SPUNK Bluetooth mini earbuds

The brand, PTron has launched Spunk – World class quality Bluetooth v5.0 True Wireless Stereo Mini Earbuds in the Indian Market at the best price and backed by warranty.

The special features of the products are it is Ultra-compact size & lightweight; Ergonomic in-the-ear premium design ; IPX5 level – water, dust and sweat resistant ; Hi-Fi stereo sound quality ; True wireless earbuds with intelligent touch sensitive control – Music and phone call, External noise reduction.

Its latest Bluetooth v5.0 technology – fast connectivity, strong and stable Bluetooth connectivity, auto pairing , Call with ease – HD inbuilt mic and Binaural earbuds – Single paring & Dual pairing mode . PTron Spunk comes with a magnetic charging powercase – 500mAh capacity, Voice assistant enabled and compatible with any Bluetooth enabled smartphone or tablet.