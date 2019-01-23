PTron announces Tangent Pro neckband

PTron audio products, Tangent Pro neckband will just make the hustle easier and more fun. Taking consumer feedback into consideration, Tangent Pro is the all new in-ear headphones with an ultra-flexible high-quality neckband. It rests on user’s neck with adjustable length feature which ensures they enjoy listening to the favourite playlist or podcast or simply talk while working, jogging or travelling.

When not in use, the magnetic attraction of the light weight earbuds locks them together like a necklace and hangs around the neck. This will save you the effort of carrying it, untangling it and preventing it from falling.

Additionally, the earphones have an in-built mic with multifunction buttons on the neckband allowing users to control volume, play, pause, play previous or next track in videos and music, answer or disconnect calls, providing a hands-free convenient experience.

What will amaze all the music lovers is the solid bass of Tangent Pro that can be enjoyed for up-to 6 hours of music playtime, supported by its long-lasting Battery of 140mAh, along with a 14mm dynamic speaker driver delivering Hi-Fi Stereo Sound while reducing external noise.