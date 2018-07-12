PTron announces launch of ‘Kicks’ Bluetooth Headphones

PTron announces launch of ‘Kicks’ wireless headphones. It comes with a foldable design and is available in wide range of colors. PTron Kicks is designed to suit the lifestyle of upwardly mobile and style-conscious Gen Z who always look for innovative gadgets.

PTron Kicks boasts of high quality sound output. The headphones are equipped with newly designed 40 mm drivers that produce clear mid and high frequency sound. The Bluetooth v4.2+EDR allows you to pair the headphone with your device, fast and easy. The mic and volume control switches are built into the ear-cup, making it easy to answer calls and adjust volume on-the-go.

PTron Kicks is engineered for maximum comfort and portability. It is lightweight, easy to use outdoors and folds neatly in your bag when you pack it for your travel. With up to 6 hours of battery PTron Kicks makes for a perfect travel companion. A detachable auxiliary cable is also included in the box to switch to the wired mode from wireless – a feature that comes in handy when the headphones are running on low battery.

Ameen Khwaja, CEO of Palred Online Technologies Pvt. Ltd. said, “PTron is on its way to disrupt the notion of ‘quality comes with an unreasonably high price tag’ by offering latest tech and mobile accessories at very competitive prices. Our portfolio of portable mobile audio accessories is our strength. PTron Kicks is a right example of it. Music lovers will surely like our new offering. It is a multipurpose device with many practical features like foldable design, built-in mic, long battery life and aux cable connectivity.”