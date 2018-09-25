Prysm Announces India Distribution Deal with Inflow Technologies

Prysm, a display and visual collaboration solutions provider, announced distribution agreement with Inflow Technologies, a leading information management and communications company. With this agreement, Inflow Technologies will distribute and support Prysm’s entire product portfolio, including its new large format displays, the Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) 6K Series, to customers across India.

“Inflow Technologies is pleased to partner with Prysm, adding the company’s cutting edge LPD 6K large format displays and collaboration software products to our offering of enterprise IT and audio visual solutions. We see the Prysm LPD 6K as an industry leading solution for board rooms, customer experience centers, and command and control centers,” said Byju Pillai, CEO, Inflow Technologies. “We continue to bring the latest technology offerings to the marketplace, and are excited to share Prysm’s products to enable Indian enterprise leaders to make faster, better decisions with the new stunning and immersive solution.”

The Prysm LPD 6K is the newest generation of LPD technology, developed and owned by Prysm. This proprietary technology has approximately 300 patents, pending and issued, boasting a first-of-its-kind, large format, interactive single-panel display.

“We have been very impressed with Inflow Technologies, and they are the right partner to help us bring scale and momentum to the award-winning LPD 6K Series’ introduction into India. With Inflow Technologies by our side, we expect India to be on par with the strong LPD 6K adoption we’ve seen in the USA and China,” said GB Kumar, vice president, Prysm, Asia Pacific region.

“Globalization in India is happening at a rapid pace, and the visual collaboration and large format display market in India is poised for growth. As the country plays a critical role for Prysm in both R&D and sales, it is an important component of our global strategy. The right relationships are key,” said Amit Jain, founder and CEO, Prysm. “We believe this new distributor-partner led model for India is the right way to scale quickly.”