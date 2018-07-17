Progressive Infotech named a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider amongst top 32 global MSPs

Progressive Infotech has earned Microsoft Azure Expert MSP recognition. The new program is designed for partners who hold in-depth expertise across cloud, DevOps, & automation and helps customers realize their business value with seamless operations and optimizations.

As customers move to the public cloud with increasing pace, they need partners with a deep level of cloud expertise and experience to guide them. Inclusion in the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP program is awarded to the partners who meet a stringent set of requirements, including verified proof of excellence in customer delivery and technical expertise, and the successful completion of an independent audit of their managed services, people, processes, and technologies. Only the most high-fidelity cloud managed service providers earn Azure Expert MSP status, intended to give customers the desired confidence while selecting a partner to meet their digital transformation goals.

“Progressive’s recognition as an Azure Expert MSP stands as a strong testament of its commitment to investing in cloud practice. With extensive experience in deploying customer solutions on Azure and a strong bench of trained and certified technical consultants, we will continue to elevate customer experience and contribute towards their success. I’m truly humbled by the recognition, “ said, Prateek Garg, Founder & CEO of Progressive Infotech.

In terms of its breadth of services and technical capabilities, Progressive does a laudable job of delivering managed hybrid IT services to SMB & enterprise clients. Azure Expert MSP recognition now extends their services to a global community.

“Progressive has shown a dedication to invest and advance in the capabilities required to earn the status of Azure Expert MSP. We are delighted to have them onboard as an Azure Expert MSP,” said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner at Microsoft Corp.

The auditor noted that the size of the organization and positioning provides inherent capabilities for agility, a deep focus on developing & executing a strategic roadmap, and capitalization on the burgeoning cloud services market growth potential. Progressive Infotech has established itself as an innovation-driven IT player since its inception in 1998, pivoting from Value Added Reseller (VAR)/ System Integrator (SI) to become a Managed Services Provider (MSP).