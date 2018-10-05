ProDot Unveils New Products in Partner Meet in Duba

ProDot, the brand name of Datalink Industrial Corporation is an ISO 9001:2015; CE and FCC certified company based out of New Delhi. For the past three decades, ProDot has been engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of computer accessories and peripherals. It exhibits 1000+ organization strength selling more than 10 million products per annum. It has a wide network of 1000+ distributors and more than 10,000 retailers.

In the past couple of years, ProDot has experienced immense success and growth in the industry. In an interaction with Pramod Rajpal, CEO of ProDot, shares its company’s growth, plans and recent experience at the Partner Meet in Dubai in September 2018.

Pramod Rajpal shares, “It’s been a splendid journey so far and till today, I feel equally excited and motivated for my work. Certainly, there’s lots we’ve done and lots that we have to do. Our Fly Dubai with ProDot was an international Partner’s Meet, a first of its kind. It was a great experience meeting all the partners which are like my extended family and spending time with them. All our previous tours have been very successful and so was this one. Hope, to see all of them in the future soon!’’

ProDot’s product portfolio includes DMP and laserjet compatible cartridges, refilling aids, keyboards and mice, surge protectors, adapters, photo papers and antivirus products. It enjoys a 70% market share in DMP cartridges and largest share in compatible cartridges and compatible inkjet inks. ProDot’s PMS feature ensures accurate matching of all essential components offering premium quality at affordable prices.

ProDot’s Successful Partner’s Meet in Dubai

Recently, ProDot took its 250 partners from PAN India to Dubai in its ‘Fly Dubai with ProDot’ initiative. These partners came from different states and regions of India-Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Gujarat to Nagaland for the international tour to Dubai in September 22ndto26th2018 for 5 days and 4 nights. The tour included activities like Dhow cruise and Desert Safari. Partners also saw the brilliance of Burj Khalifa followed by the fountain show and the Dubai Underwater Aquarium & Zoo. It was truly a well-organized and eventful tour. The Partners shared their experiences and were all in gaga about the tour. Gulshan Manchanda running business under G.R Infotech in Lucknow, a 20-year old partner of ProDot shares,’’It was truly anentertaining tour and we thoroughly enjoyed a lot. It felt more like an extended family. Everyone was so humble and we felt like we were in a family atmosphere only. The highlight of the trip for me was Desert Safari and the dune bashing. It was very good. We hope ProDot organizes such tours in the future and we will surely be a part of it.”

The Partners apart from having fun also utilized this opportunity to share their experiences and discuss about market challenges and solutions. It also helped them to network and create good contacts. It was a blend of fun and enjoyment on a common platform giving an opportunity to interact and work together with each other.

ProDot launches new products

Another highlight of the tour was the launch of new products that was done. ProDot held a conference during its Dubai Tour to exclusively launch its new products such as the Fusion Mechanical Keyboard, Chiclet Combo, Laptop AC Adapters and lastly, its Prolite Keyboard.

Fusion Mechanical Keyboard

It’s the first ever mechanical keyboard in the ProDot family. It’s a perfect blend of quality and style, hence a fusion of the two. Its smart edgy design also gets it some attention. Apart from that, its features such as floating keycaps, high quality cable, detachable palm rest and rubberized grip are all of premium quality. Mechanical tactile switches make typing smooth offering swift feedback in minimum response time. Moreover, the key-rollover feature leads to a better gaming experience. It also provides EMI Protection and non-interference from other available devices. Integrated multimedia control and elevated keypad allows long day effortless typing.

Chiclet Combo

The low profile UV coated Chiclet Keys make ProDot’s Chiclet combo perfect for light and soft keystrokes. The thin, sleek and compact design makes the keyboard light, durable and on the go! The space-saving layout makes the combo ideal for home and office environments. The dedicated USB chipset ensures high non-interference with other available systems and lighting response. It is available in two colors: Iron Black and Pearl White and in two versions: wired and wireless. The advanced optical navigation technology in the mouse allows high precision and smooth operation. The 1200DPI and 5 million click life ensures longevity for the user.

Laptop AC Adapters

Safe Charge Laptop AC Adapters are added in ProDot’s portfolio of products to enhance the life of your laptop. It provides protection against over-current and over-voltage to obtain a stable, non-ripple and low interference output. It is also noise-free and gives short-circuit protection. ProDot has launched a broad range for all laptop brands giving excellent quality as per international standards. Quality assurance and comprehensive after-sales support make the product a total value for money.

Prolite Floater Keyboard

To reach the value conscious and price sensitive customers, ProDot has come up with its Prolite series. Its wired keyboard features floating keys and hence has the name ‘Floater’ to it. It exhibits compact design and silent keypad for increased productivity and efficiency. Easy to read keys and ABS high quality plastic ensure strength and durability.

ProDot’s Partner present at the launch, AlokGhorawat, running business under Royaljet India Trading House in Indore, shares that ‘‘Fusion Mechanical Keyboard that’s launched is of premium quality. The white Chiclet combo also has a great demand in the market. The strategic decision of coming in with the Prolite Floater Keyboard is great because it now covers the price-sensitive customers too. The market that was left of the price-conscious customers is also now being catered to because of the launch of these new products. I think it’s a great idea and I am excited to see the market reaction to these new products.’’

ProDot has already joined ‘Make in India’ campaign with their keyboards, mice and laser toner cartridges being manufactured at their production house in Dehradun. At ProDot, the staff respects ecology, economy and customer satisfaction with spirit and commitment.