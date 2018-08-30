Portronics Unveils Versatile and Powerful Multimedia Soundbar, Sound Slick II

Portronics has launched yet another powerful and multifunctional soundbar “Sound Slick II” in the market. The all new and powerful Sound Slick II offers an impressive 2x20W of Stereo sound (40W) that makes you feel the true spirit of the music, be it from your smartphone, mp3 player, USB, FM radio or TV.

One can set it up with TV or wall-mount it very easily, Sound Slick II unifies with your living room or bedroom while adding great visual appeal to the room. Apart from premium looks, it offers robust design and solid construction quality.

Gone are the days where one has to suffer low sound quality of the TV while playing at the higher volumes. Here is the solution from Portronics its Sound Slick II 40W Multimedia Soundbar that changes your TV / Movie viewing experience completely.

Sound Slick II offers sound quality of a Home Theatre system and at a fraction of the cost and space. Wire clutter is minimized with its latest Bluetooth 4.2 and other connectivity options like AUX-IN, USB. Now simply carry your music on a pen drive or iPod and you are all set to rock the party. Apart from this, one can play music from TV, mobile phones, tablet, laptop, DVD/CD player or other devices too.

One can change the volume, change mode, pause, play and much more with an easy to control remote. At a solid 1.8 Kg, it is meaty yet portable and offers an amazing sound experience and doesn’t throw its weight around like a home theatre system. It works with DC adaptor.