Portronics Unleashes ‘Muffs G’ Bluetooth Headphones

Portronics Digital adds one more product to its series of Headphones, MUFFS G – Bluetooth 4.2 stereo headphone with an Aux-in option to provide clear & comfortable personalized musical experience in the form of its new product. While you are going solo or having fun trip with friends, you can take a plunge into great music streaming from your Smartphone or an MP3 player and multiply the fun multiple times.

Muffs G gives you the ability to connect and listen to your favorite music, both with Bluetooth and AUX cable options. AUX-IN music option comes in handy if you don’t want to use the wireless option like in airplane or if your Smartphone battery is running low and you want to switch off the Bluetooth. One can easily answer phone calls with its built-in microphone. Its Robust and Lightweight Design makes you feel comfortable. The soft cushioned ear-cups and headband of Muffs G offers extra comfort and noise cancellation feature. The rugged foldable design ensures durability for over months and years of use.

The inbuilt drivers measuring 40 mm, offers solid bass effect and amazing treble to make you feel you are in a live theatrical performance. You get glitch-free wireless music within the range of 10 metres. Highly efficient noise cancellation technology of Muffs G gives you an unmatched balanced clarity for vocals and highs for a pure listening experience within 20 – 20,000 Hz frequency.

Get an amazing 12 hours of non-stop music experience with just about 2 hours of charging which lasts a full day on a single charge making it ideal music buddy. The safe and powerful in-built re-chargeable battery makes it run longer than other headphones. Folding Ear Cups: The ultra-light ear cups fold inside, making it easy to carry the headphone without being concerned of any wear and tear in the bag. Price and Availability: This device is available in Grey color from both online and offline stores at a reasonable price of Rs 1999.