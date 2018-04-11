Portronics Launches Pure Sound Pro III

Portronics is ecstatic to launch an audiophile’s dream – the High-Quality and Extremely Versatile Re-Chargeable Wireless Stereo Soundbar – “Pure Sound Pro III”.

Now Listening to your favourite piece of music will no more be the same, what makes it different from other Soundbars is the awe-inspiring style and its sheer versatility to play high-quality music. You can play it with multiple sources of music. Pure Sound Pro III is a perfect blend of very high-versatility, cool looks, robust design, premium sound quality, ultimate convenience all that at an unbeatable price too.

The latest piece of gadget is designed in such a way that it connects and synchronizes all of your favourite music compilations scattered around in the multiple storages & devices like smartphone, tablet, laptop, pen-drives, non-Bluetooth devices like MP3 Players & desktops. Your favourite music station can also be played on the newly launched device.

So here we are with Pure Sound Pro III, the versatile Soundbar allows you to connect with any of these music sources through latest Bluetooth 4.2v, AUX-IN, USB drive and FM. You can simply change modes by the press of a mode button. It will orally announce the current mode for your convenience.

Pure Sound Pro III comes with two powerful 5 W (RMS) inbuilt speakers with great amplifiers to offer fantastic sound output at low-min and high frequencies in the range of 180Hz to 18KHz and Signal to Noise Ratio of 75dB. It has powerful grill body of around 930 grams which packs the punch across the audio spectrum.

The powerful industry-leading size of 2500 mAh Lithium Ion battery can play music for more than 7 hours on a single recharge. The battery can be recharged in just around 3 hours. All this makes it a very compact and highly portable Soundbar.