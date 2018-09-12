Portronics Launches Bluetooth Stereo Headphone, Harmonics 208

Portronics has augmented its Harmonics series of high quality headphones with the launch of “Harmonics 208” stereo wireless headphones with a decent bass and mid-frequency response.

Music is food of the soul. Surround yourselves in incredible audio experience – whether you are on a long trip or out for a morning jog or you are simply using YouTube or watching movie on Netflix on a relaxed weekend.

Harmonics 208 provides an extraordinary 12-14-hours talk/play time with 430 hours of standby on a single charge. These are the best playtime available for wireless headphones in this category. Harmonics 208 has 200mAh high quality inbuilt rechargeable battery with charging time of only 2 hours.

The design of Harmonics 208 is pleasant to your ears and matches its remarkably long play time. It has a balanced design which allows you to not only keep the headphone secure in your ears even on a run but you can also easily store it and take it anywhere you go.

Harmonics 208 can be used for both making and receiving phone calls from any Bluetooth enabled smartphone and for listening to clear high quality stereo music from paired mobile phones.

This wireless headphone has strong magnetic speaker with Acoustic Echo Reduction technology which reduces the background noise during phone calls which does not bother you in your conversations.

It uses power efficient Bluetooth 4.1 BLE low energy which does not drain the battery quickly. The switch between calls and music is seamless and fast. It connects with devices within just 0.3 second and works for up to a 10m / 33-feet range. Harmonics 208 can connect with two devices simultaneously with ease.