Portronics Launches 7-in-1 USB Multimedia HUB, Mport 7C

Portronics has launched a TYPE C multi-port hub called “Mport 7C”, a smart and sleek, an extremely portable, plug and play device.

In our day today life, we always face the problem of not able to connect our multiple devices with our laptop or PCs. These devices could be a standard USB Pen drive (USB 2.0 or 3.0), an external keyboard, an external storage device, USB Flash drive, a mouse, gaming console, projector or TV on HDMI port (1080 or 4K).

To all your problems here is the solution, the Portronics Mport 7C, your perfect, on-the-go companion, which helps you connect up to 7 devices, all at once to your laptop.

Connect simultaneously up to 7 different gadgets to your Type C Laptop. There are three USB3.0/2.0 ports, one USB 3.1 Type C, one HDMI port to TV or Projector and one each SD card and MicroSD card slots.

Mport 7C is a USB 3.1 Type C Multimedia Adapter that is able to do Power Delivery also along with data transfer. This enables full-speed MacBook recharging while simultaneously remain connected to other devices.

Mport 7C guarantees fast and stable data transfers. The speed of transfer of 3.1 Type C is 5 Gbps, which is 10 times more as compared to USB 2.0 which is around 480 mbps. For example, a single HD movie of around 1GB size only needs about a few seconds to be transferred through on Mport 7C.