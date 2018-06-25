Portronics Announces Harmonics Capsule

Portronics has launched Harmonics Capsule – a smart and stylish multipurpose In-Ear Headphone that can be used both for taking phone calls and listening to music from any paired device. The Harmonics Capsule has been specifically designed to ensure that one can use the device at ease while they are at workplace, driving, running, gymming or carrying out any other sports activity.

It uses latest Bluetooth 4.1 version which allows much faster, easier connection and is less energy hungry compared to previous versions of Bluetooth.

Harmonics Capsule is easy to carry single ear Bluetooth headphone that not only plays awesome music but can also take phone calls using the built-in mic. This mini wireless headphone has a strong magnetic speaker with Acoustic Echo Reduction technology and Enhanced Noise Cancellation technology to filter out the external noise and enable clearer sound during the calls or while listening to music.

The Harmonics Capsule is mini Bluetooth headphone with just 2.5 cm length and a mere 5.2 grams of weight. It has fast & universal compatibility with any Bluetooth enabled mobile phone or tablet. It connects with devices within seconds and the connection remains stable up to a 33-feet range. Harmonics Capsule can connect with two devices simultaneously with ease.

The ergonomically designed In-Ear Headphone is comfortable and comes with 3 different sizes of earbuds designed to fit any ear.

Harmonics Capsule provides an impressive around 3-hours talk/playtime with 80 hours of standby on a single charge. Harmonics Capsule comes with 40mAhhigh quality rechargeable battery with charging time of 1-2 hours. Charging cable comes in the package.