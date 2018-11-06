PNY releases Amazon exclusive Elite Class 10 UHS-I, U1 microSD card

PNY Technologies (PNY) has unveiled a new line of high-speed microSD cards that are the ideal solution to expand the memory of your smartphones, tablets, GoPro cameras, camcorders, DSLRs, drones etc. The PNY Elite Class 10, UHS-I, U1 microSD offers incredibly fast read & write speeds of up to 100 MB/s for quick and easy uploads and downloads. It is great for everyday use and applications such as HD videos, hi-resolution images, high quality audio and documents of all kinds. Class 10, UHS-I speed class performance allows for fast and smooth continuous shooting of HD (1080p) video recordings. Capture and store all your videos and images without having to worry about limited storage space.

Don’t be fooled by its small size, the Elite Class microSD card is built for durability and can withstand the harshest environments. Its magnet-proof, shock-proof, temperature-proof, and water-proof features safeguards all your valuable digital recordings and images. It’s the perfect flash card to accompany your gadgets for all your outdoor ventures or sports activities.

Elite Class 10, UHS-I, U1 microSD cards range in capacity from 16GB to 128GB, suiting your individual needs. Backed by PNY’s lifetime warranty, the Elite Class microSD card is available exclusively on Amazon India at an unbeatable price.