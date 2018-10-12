Plantronics Launches New Wireless Headset Series in India

Plantronics launches a series of products adding on to the beginning of the festive season in India. Its BackBeat FIT and BackBeat GO lines are the most expansive consumer product launch till date. These products deliver consumers with new, immersive audio experiences, so they can hear and enjoy what matters most – from music to phone calls.

Runners, fitness enthusiasts, students and active people of all stripes should put the new BackBeat FIT on their wish lists. This headset delivers legendary Plantronics audio quality and uniquely boasts the Always Aware feature that enables outdoor enthusiasts to “hear what truly matters”. These wireless headsets have soft, flexible earbuds that fit and hold comfortably in every situation, they are durable, safe and stylish.

“People expect more than just sound from their headsets. They expect clear, simple experiences that make their days better and more enjoyable whether they are running, playing Fortnite or travelling across the country or world,” said Tanguy Leborgne, General Manager, Plantronics Consumer Group. “I just completed a marathon near Mount Kenya in Africa using a BackBeat FIT headset because what mattered to me was making sure only people were chasing me, not wild animals” added Leborgne.

Consumers around the world can choose from Plantronics’ new broad range of headsets to meet their personal style, preferences and desired experiences. These headsets deliver the quality Plantronics is known for in terms of durability.