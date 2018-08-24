Pegasystems Appoints Jeff Farley as VP – Global Sales Operations

Pegasystems Inc announced it has appointed Jeff Farley as vice president of global sales operations. Mr. Farley will lead the operational functions that support Pega’s global sales team to help Pega meet its growth goals.

With more than 30 years of experience in sales operations, strategic business partnerships, and finance, Mr. Farley most recently joins Pega from Red Hat where he was the global business finance leader for their worldwide sales and services business. At Red Hat, he focused on driving data and analytics-based business decisions, developing partnerships amongst global sales leaders, as well as maintaining operational excellence across key processes like forecasting and planning.

Prior to Red Hat, Mr. Farley was vice president of worldwide sales operations and go-to-market strategy leader for VMware’s cloud business, where he led their end-to-end worldwide sales operations strategy and execution within the VMware and EMC Federation. He also held sales operations and finance leadership positions at Microsoft.

Mr. Farley earned his undergraduate degree in economics and political science at Colby College and received a Master’s of Business Administration in finance and operations from Babson College.