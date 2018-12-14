Panasonic Introduces New Range of Android-based Handheld TOUGHBOOK Devices

Panasonic unveiled its next generation of highly capable handheld TOUGHBOOK, FZ-T1 & L1 – A series of slimline, rugged model perfect for today’s evolving mobile workforces seeking an all-in-one solution. The brand new TOUGHBOOK devices are one of the most versatile and compact android based offering that are boasted by Panasonic’s industry-leading reputation for durable design and flexible functionality.

Stocked with multiple evolutionary characteristics alongside a multifaceted functionality range, the FZ-T1 & L1 can be used for shelf stocking, order taking, logistical record keeping, queue busting and long lasting field use. With an easy viewing display, the TOUGHBOOK devices have an efficient 10-finger input, are capable of operating in the rain and can be used with gloved hands or an optional passive pen. Further, for clear communication in busy work environments up to construction site noise levels, each product alike is equipped with noise suppression technology and loudspeaker. The seamless use of these features alongside its balance of mobility, durability and 12 hours battery life(FZ-T1) / 9 hours battery life(FZ-L1), ideal for industries such as warehousing, manufacturing, and public safety; has the ability to their improve workforce productivity and the ease of efficient business operability.

The slim handheld Toughbook is extremely durable, compact and laced with a high user interface quotient. With a 5-inch screen, running Android 8.1, OreoTM, this device is familiar to workers who rely on smartphones for regular use, but is thoroughly designed for the harsh unpredictable environment. The FZ-T1 delivers fast, easy barcode scanning with an integrated barcode reader and high-speed connectivity that ensure it can integrate with the most detailed and comprehensive resource management systems and databases. Designed to MIL-STD-810G standards and IP66/68 rated, the FZ-T1 exceeds rugged expectations everywhere beyond and between.

The FZ-L1 offers professional-grade capabilities and reliability to workers who rely on accessing information on-the-go. Available as WI-FI function for inside workers or with voice and data capability for field-based workers, the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK FZ-L1 tablet is slim and lightweight in nature, weighing in at around 440g, but rugged enough to stand up to business needs. The powerful yet energy efficient device is built on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ mobile platform to ensure long term Android support.

On the occasion, Hiroaki Sakamoto, Managing Director of Mobile Solutions, Business Division, Panasonic Corporation said, “We at Panasonic are constantly looking to offer products that not only improve the efficiency, but enhance productivity and bottom-line performances for a number of years. The business need have evolved from traditional ruggedness to more advanced factors, that include escalated levels of battery power, viewing and communication capabilities. We have designed the FZ-T1 & L1 to mirror those needs for the consumers, perfectly integrating the old with the new.

“More customers are recognising that a rugged device is not the same as a regular handheld device. Consumer devices have components that are not designed to withstand continuous use in difficult conditions, and are liable to break down from shock, dust, moisture, heat and cold. Our newest offering under the product category, further assists consumers with their enterprise based working environment by, robustly assisting them to augment their efficiency levels through the unique blend of characteristics offered by the TOUGHBOOK.” Mr. Vijay Wadhwan, Business Head System and Solution Business, Panasonic India.