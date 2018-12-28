Over 5000 Consumers Experience Modern Technology at RP tech India’s TEL 2018

Over 5000 people including students, consumers, Gamers and channel partners experienced the latest technology in RP tech India’s Touching Everyone’s Life (TEL) 2018 event concluded recently. The multi-city technology show organized in association with world renowned brands such as HP, Western Digital, SanDisk, Lenovo, Fitbit, Belkin and Plantronics received an overwhelming response from visitors. The event received footfall of 3000+ consumers and 2000+ channel partners in 40 cities; highest in any consumer technology event in India.

One of its kind in the industry, TEL is the ambitious initiative by RP tech India, which aims to bring modern technology closer to its consumers. The event showcased over 150 products and solutions including smart watches, Bluetooth speakers and Gaming accessories. Organized in the 7 phases, TEL also tapped potential retail channel partners in C and D class cities through ‘Retail Connect’.

“The utility of the technology is not recognized until it is accessible to end users. Our vision behind TEL was to allow consumers the touch and feel the experience of high-end accessories and gadgets”, said Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales and Marketing at RP tech India. “Today, the upcountry region is driving the demand for Gaming and Lifestyle Tech and we aspire to reach out to the last mile of consumers. We are thrilled to receive the response from students, consumers, gamers and channel partners for the first edition of TEL and we will continue to expand this program in order to tap new business avenues in emerging markets.”

TEL not only showcased the latest technology innovations to end-users but allowed them to touch, feel and experience the high-end gadgets displayed at dedicated LIVE Experience pavilions. These pavilions consisted Students corner, Retailers corners, Technology corner and Gaming corner. Students from renowned educational institutes such as Lovely professional University (Jalandhar), Anjuman College of Engineering and Technology (Nagpur), Poona Institute Of Management Science (Pune), Sahyadri College (Mangalore) participated in the event.

Apart from Live tech experience, TEL also hosted ‘Retail Connect’, a dedicated platform for channel partners. Partners received full-fledged training on latest SKUs and learned new insights into the business. The platform also provided them with an opportunity to voice out their concerns directly to their respective brand representatives. The Retail Connect also facilitated RP tech India to bring a new set of partners in C and D class cities on board.

“We are developing a Lifestyle Channel within our channel ecosystem and providing the best possible support to scale up their business. It is our aspiration to become a “One Stop Shop” for all the technology needs of Indian consumers. We will continue to focus on the C and D class markets to reach out to the last mile of end users”, Goenka concluded.