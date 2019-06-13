Over 100 Champions Experience Lifestyle Trends @ RP tech

RP tech India concluded a knowledge seminar in Mumbai. Themed at ‘Lifestyle trends @ RP tech’, the seminar was focused on educating Champions on current trends in the vertical.

The event provided an interactive platform to 100 plus Champions gathered from across pan India to exchange ideas, share feedback and give suggestions to develop the Lifestyle tech vertical within RP tech India. Leading brands, Audio Technica, APC, Belkin, Fitbit, Logitech, Plantronics and SanDisk conducted in-knowledge sessions and showcased their latest products offering.

Lifestyle trends @ RP tech is a unique platform which connects our Champions to vendors and facilitates healthy business talks between them. This is also an opportunity for us to address Champions’ pain points and take their feedback about current market sentiments to decide the roadmap. This year along with knowledge sessions, RP tech India also included skills development and team building workshop as an added feature in the two-day event.

Explaining the objective of the event, Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales and Marketing, said, “RP tech India is gradually shifting from brand centric to consumer-centric organization and this is a major transition in our business philosophy. For the next two years, our core mission will be to promote the complete range of Lifestyle products. This is a revolutionary step and we are trying to inculcate the exchange of ideas between our Champions and vendors to grow this business multi-fold. Our aim is to achieve a minimum of 30 per cent growth from Lifestyle tech vertical and we will continue to empower our Champions and provide them all support in terms of inventory and pricing.”

The participating vendors duly appreciated the initiative of RP tech India. Commenting on the event, Kaushik Tiwari, Senior Manager at Western Digital India said, “Lifestyle trends @ RP tech was a unique platform to meet Champions. It is an opportunity for us to clearly communicate our business objectives, priorities and guide Champions on what we expect from them to help achieve our common goals. The meet was also helpful for us to understand the market feedback from Champions and accordingly polish our marketing initiatives.”

Kartik Bakshi, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Belkin International said, “This is a great initiative for us to engage directly with RP tech Champions. It’s very seldom you get to meet so many enterprising and motivated people under one roof all working towards the same goal and that is to sell your brand. We humbly appreciate that. This training program bridges the gap that we very often see between the sales and the product teams on insights, features and unique selling points. It gives us the platform to provide further knowledge to our distributors and resellers alike – providing them with the ammunition they need when they go out and sell. This is what sets RP tech India apart from its’ competitors that they’re always exploring new ways to provide more value to the brands they represent. We thank them for this opportunity.”

Narayan Sahu, Distributor Account Manager at APC said, “The event provided us with an opportunity to meet 100+ Champions and display our products. The suggestions and feedback from Champions will definitely help us strategize our moves in order to grow our business. I thank team RP tech for the successful execution of the event.”

The two-day event received an overwhelming response from the Champions. Especially the learn with the fun element added excitement in the seminar. Giving his feedback on the event, Pallav Surai, Champion from Kolkata, said, “I have been associated with RP tech India for the last 18 years and have attended many RCM. But this event was very different from the last events. The theme Lifestyle tech @ RP tech communicates the renewed focus of the Company. The event also provided us with an opportunity to meet the senior leadership and vendors and interact with them face to face. These type of events help us to improve product knowledge and align ourselves with Company vision.”

Another Champion from Cochin, Ms. Jayashree Vishwanathapanicker said, “The team building activities were the major highlights of the event and it was great fun in interacting with other branch Champions. Vendors’ presentations were also very informative and I got knowledge about the new products. Overall the event was fairly good and well-executed.”