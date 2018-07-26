Otivr paves way for innovation in disruptive technologies in India

Swedish technology firm Otivr has renewed its focus on the Indian SME market with support from Swedish Chamber of Commerce in India, in the field of innovation in disruptive technologies. The company provides a strong business platform in the Nordic for Indian IT SMEs to capture with diverse technology and IT offerings. According to Forrester IT spending forecast, the Nordic countries, especially Sweden, along with Ireland and the UK will see the best growth on the continent at over 5%. Otivr aims to capture a significant portion of the increased market for IT spends with its specialised service offerings.

Otivr is helping transform the IT outsourcing business by providing a gateway to Europe and Nordics for Indian SMEs as they have a strong foothold in European and Nordics region. Today over 10,000 professionals are offering strategic IT services through Otivr and the company has boosted their supplier base to over 150 high-quality SMEs, offering project solutions and dedicated resources starting from front-end developers, back-end developers, UX/UI designers, 3D artists, AI experts, tech developers with expertise in Java, Python, Microsoft technologies, Salesforce and many more.

With rapid increase in innovation and business, demand for skilled service providers increased in Nordics and Europe. This has led to huge outsourcing opportunities to be tapped. A report titled ‘Sweden a key driver of Nordic ICT growth’ published by Indian industry body NASSCOM notes that Sweden is identified as the market with 40 per cent (USD 23 billion in 2016-17) of the total share of the Nordic IT spend. Otivr has strong local representation in countries like Sweden and Denmark with its front-end sales offices.

Ricky Dhillon, CEO – Otivr comments on this forecast saying, “The opportunities in specialized needs in the IT space with emerging technologies is tremendous, especially in the Nordics. We have added strategic services such as IoT, BI and security, expanding our supplier base to over 10,000 skilled, professionals working with SMEs in the Nordics. Indian SMEs with a forward-looking vision are innovating in fields such as AI, Machine Learning, IoT and Business Intelligence. We are closing the gap by opening up business opportunities in front of them to capture, providing access to the lucrative B2B sector with high value clients in international markets. We are targeting a GMV of 25 Million USD by 2019.”