OSMEP and ISMED Organize ‘The Thailand-India Business Matching Week (Lifestyle Products)’ — Sep 21-25, 2020

The Office of SMEs Promotion (OSMEP) and The Institute for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ISMED), Thailand will be organising ‘The Thailand-India Business Matching Week (Lifestyle Products)’ from 21-25 September 2020, with the support and endorsement from Retailers Association of India (RAI) and The Small & Medium Business Development Chamber of India (SME Chamber of India).

The Thailand-India Business Matching Week will provide an excellent opportunity for 32 Thailand Lifestyle Brands, SMEs, OEMs & suppliers to showcase & launch trendy products in the growing retail and e-commerce market of India by connecting with leading buyers across India. This virtual platform will witness 300+ one-on-one business matching meetings exclusively for pre-registered Indian buyers with Thai suppliers of Beauty & Wellness, Houseware, Fashion Jewellery, Fashion Accessories, Toys, Home Textiles, Gifts, Furniture & Home Décor and more.

Thailand is India’s 5th largest trading partner in the ASEAN region. The fast growing Indian market remains attractive for Thai investors, given the vast opportunities available in infrastructure sector, tourism and retail industries.Trade between two countries increased manifold in recent years due to reduced tariff rates and new initiatives adopted by both countries.

Dr. Veerapong Malai, Director General of the Office of SMEs Promotion (OSMEP) Ministry of Industry, Thailand highlighted the longstanding cooperation between Thailand and India. He said, “India and Thailand have celebrated 73 years of diplomatic relations in 2020 and bilateral trade has increased from USD 8.65 billion in 2014 to USD 12.12 billion in 2019. While trade has been affected due to health and travel restrictions, I am confident that through this virtual event Indian companies can discover new products, expand business contacts and establish new partnerships with quality Thai suppliers. We have very high hopes for future trade between India and Thailand and look forward to increased business ties between the two countries.”

Business and trade has been severely impacted world over due to the pandemic. ‘Thailand-India Business Matching Week’ virtual platform would provide a much needed business impetus to Indian buyers to identify potential business partners by having a one-to-one interaction with certified Thai suppliers and discover new business ideas and partnership opportunities.