Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy

To help organizations build and retain loyal customers, Oracle extended the Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud Suite with the introduction of the most powerful and scalable loyalty platform in the cloud. Oracle Loyalty empowers customer experience professionals to engage and delight users with personalized loyalty programs spanning every phase of the customer lifecycle.

As customers expect and experiment more, it is increasingly hard for organizations to deliver experiences that build and maintain customer loyalty. To help address this challenge, Oracle Loyalty enables organizations to deliver relevant, unified omnichannel loyalty programs that are seamlessly integrated with existing customer experience initiatives. As a result, customer experience professionals can quickly and easily take advantage of loyalty programs to innovate faster and accelerate customer acquisition, engagement and retention.

“Not only does it cost seven times more to acquire a new customer than to keep an existing one, but a loyal customer can help an organization acquire more customers, increase revenue and differentiate its products or services,” said Katrina Gosek, senior director, digital customer product strategy, Oracle. “While the business benefits of building and maintaining loyal customers are clear, it can be extremely expensive and complex. Oracle Loyalty removes these barriers and empowers brands to build customer loyalty by delivering integrated, engaging experiences at every stage of the customer lifecycle.”