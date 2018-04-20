Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management

Oracle announced a series of new innovations that help marketing, sales, commerce, and customer service professionals meet the rapidly changing expectations of today’s empowered customers. The latest updates to the Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud Suite support the connected digital enterprise by introducing new artificial intelligence based applications, data analytics solutions, and innovative search, voice, and video capabilities.

Despite an increasing focus on the customer, expectations continue to outpace the experiences many organizations can offer. As a result, according to Forrester’s Predictions 2018: A Year of Reckoning, 30 percent of companies will see further declines in CX performance in 2018, and those declines will translate into a net loss of a point of growth. Oracle CX Cloud Suite helps users navigate this increasing complexity and quickly and easily take advantage of the latest innovations to advance their careers and create epic experiences that deliver predictable and tangible business results.

“While the challenges we all face are a little different from department to department or company to company, the common theme for all customer experience professionals is how to lead change, not just react to it,” said Des Cahill, vice president and head CX Evangelist, Oracle. “We know that technology alone is not the answer to this tidal wave of change. Instead, we are focused on helping our customers remove barriers that prevent their employees from focusing on the customer and creating epic experiences. The latest innovations within Oracle CX Cloud Suite will empower marketing, sales, commerce, and customer service professionalsto lead the changes and advance their careers.”

The latest innovations within Oracle CX Cloud Suite include updates to help marketing, sales commerce, and customer service professionals.

Part of Oracle Cloud Applications, Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud Suite empowers organizations to take a smarter approach to customer experience management and business transformation initiatives. By providing a trusted business platform that connects data, experiences, and outcomes, Oracle CX Cloud Suite helps customers reduce IT complexity, deliver innovative customer experiences, and achieve predictable and tangible business results.