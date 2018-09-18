Optoma Transforms Your Visual Experience at InfoComm India 2018

Optoma is showcasing a wide array of advanced professional AV solutions as well as the world’s first voice-enabled 4K UHD home theatre projector at InfoComm India 2018. The stunning big-screen projection delivered by Optoma’s superior 4K, ultra-short throw, and laser technology shall transform your visual experience at booth #D35 during September 18th – 20th in the Bombay Exhibition Centre of Mumbai.

To advance to the ProAV market of India, Optoma is unveiling comprehensive solutions for education, corporate, and professional installations. A 5.1 meter wide, 1.2-meter high digital signage puzzle is demonstrated at the top of Optoma’s booth, further showcasing its spectacular projection capability of delivering dynamic and immersive images anytime, anywhere.

InfoComm is the only dedicated exhibition platform for Professional AudioVisual (Pro-AV) and Experiential Communications technologies in the thriving nation. At InfoComm India 2018, Optoma is unveiling and showcasing.