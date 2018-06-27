Optoma offers a wide array of projectors to enjoy the FIFA World Cup

Optoma offers a wide array of projectors, from smart 4K home cinema, ultra-short throw laser, to the ultra-compact LED projector, delivering razor sharp, vivid images with crystal clear details on big-size screen. With Optoma, the FIFA World Cup can be anywhere – pubs, bars, restaurants, living room, game room, or even backyard.

Optoma UHZ65 adopts Optoma DuraCore Technology, implementing the new-generation laser light source, advanced laser diode cooling techniques, and the IP5X-proof-level, innovative dust resistant design. It allows instant on/off, and provides lights-on projection with 3,000 lumens for longer lifetime of up to 20,000 hours. With full 8.3 million on-screen pixels, Optoma UHZ65 meets the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) requirements for 4K UHD and comply with the CTA High Dynamic Range (HDR) display standards, bringing the world cup frenzy to life.

Optoma UHD51A, the world first Alexa-enable home theatre projector, further simplifies the experience for consumers and delivers an inch-for-inch entertainment experience that TVs simply cannot match. Integrating with Amazon Alexa Smart Home and Custom Skills, the UHD51A enables projection to fluidly align with speakers, screen, lighting and more in any smart home setting. With 2,400 lumens, 500,000:1 contrast ratio, an RGBRGBcolour wheel, and HDR10 with 100% coverage of Rec.709 color gamut, Optoma UHD51A packs a visual punch, eye-popping display – replicating the excitement of the FIFA World Cup.

Optoma ZH400UST is the brightest ultra-short throw (UST) laser projector with 4,000 ANSI lumens, the highest in the UST market place. It can be placed just centimetres away from the wall of the living room, projecting a vivid image size of over 100 inches. Equipped with Optoma DuraCore Technology and IP5X certification, ZH400UST is powered by a long-lasting, low maintenance, lamp-free, laser light source, delivering consistent, high brightness of up to 20,000 hours and superior color reproduction. Supporting 24/7 operation and versatile orientation, including portrait mode and downward projection, Optoma ZH400UST offers a flexible, powerful, and bright UST projector range, delivering immersive FIFA World Cup games even where space or accessibility can be limited.

Optoma ML330 is the ultra-compact, smart LED projector with everything in one small box, including integrated speakers and a host of connection options, such as WiFi, Android, Bluetooth, HDMI and MHL. It can play media content directly from a USB memory stick or microSD card. With the high-quality LED technology and light source lifetime of up to 20,000 hours, Optoma ML330 shall project films, photos, and more in brilliant color. Weighing only 460g, Optoma ML330 can be packed in a carry bag and bring FIFA World Cup games to life anywhere you go.