Optoma Launches New High Brightness Laser Ultra Short Throw Projector, ZH420UST

Optoma launches a new high brightness laser ultra short throw projector – ZH420UST. Building on the ZH400UST, this new model is powered by DuraCore laser light source, and offers multiple advanced installation features, including built-in edge blending and warping, HDBaseT, four-corner correction, etc.. It is designed perfectly for education, corporate, and professional installations where UST projection is desired for unique environmental requirement.

Gordon Wu, Assistant Vice President at Optoma APAC, commented: “The ZH420UST is the first Full HD 1080p ultra short throw projector with built-in edge blending and warping adjustments, combining flexibility and reliability with incredible performance. It is, therefore, the optimum solution for museums, zoos, sports stadiums, and more!”

Equipped with Optoma DuraCore laser technology and IP5X certification, the ZH420UST is powered by long-lasting, low maintenance, lamp-free, laser light source. It delivers consistent, high brightness of up to 20,000 hours with 24/7 operation. Covering 114% Rec709 colour gamut, Optoma ZH420UST offers superior colour reproduction with vivid, lifelike images.

For large-scale projection, Optoma ZH420UST features built-in edge-blending and warping. With an HDBaseT input included, it simplifies cabling requirements and reduces installation complexity, saving both time and costs.

In addition, Optoma ZH420UST comes with the added benefit of four-corner geometric adjustment and versatile orientation, including portrait mode and downward projection. It allows quick and accurate installation with a flexible, powerful, and bright UST projector range. The versatility makes Optoma ZH420UST the ideal signage solution where space or accessibility can be limited, such as shop windows or retail displays.