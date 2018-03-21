Optoma Launches Flagship DuraCore Laser Projectors, ZU1050 and ZU660

Optoma brings to the market its new flagship laser projectors – ZU1050 and ZU660. Featuring Optoma’s DuraCore technology, these two WUXGA projectors combine longer-lifetime light source and an independent IP rated dust certification to ensure reliability and minimal maintenance during its lifetime. Designed for even the most complex professional installations, the ZU1050 and ZU660 offer multiple optional lenses ranging from TR0.36~5.5 for ultimate flexibility.

Gordon Wu, Assistant Vice President at Optoma APAC, commented: “The ZU1050 and ZU660 join our ProScene range of DuraCore laser projectors. Aside from the excellent reliability and performance, DuraCore technology means virtually maintenance-free operation with an industry-leading laser light source delivering a minimum of 20,000 hours in full brightness mode. These two WUXGA projectors are suitable for all types of installations with multiple lens options including an ultra-short throw lens.”

The ZU1050 is an ultra-bright 10,000 ANSI lumen, WUXGA projector. It achieves superior color rendition through MCL (MultiColor Laser) technology, which combines red and blue laser diodes to enhance color performance and deliver visually striking lifelike images with exceptional detail. Perfect for bringing outstandingly bright, vivid, accurate colors with high contrast detailed visuals, the ZU1050 enables spectacular image quality for every professional application. It features built-in edge-blending and warping for large-scale projection or stacking.

The ZU660 is a bright and robust 6,500 lumens, WUXGA projector. It features Optoma’s DuraCore technology enclosed in an IP5X certified optical engine. Delivering outstanding reliability, high brightness, stunning colors, and spectacular image quality, the ZU660 is precision engineered to power larger than life experiences. Thanks to its sophisticated thermal engineering, the ZU660 has the most compact size among the 6K-lumen range of laser projector products, saving both labor and equipment costs during installation.

Featuring an airtight optical engine that has been independently certified, Optoma ZU1050 and ZU660, the latest professional ‘fit and forget’ models, offer spectacular versatility and reliability. Designed for continuous 24/7 operation, both of Optoma ZU1050 and ZU660 support 360° and portrait orientations for flexible installation and with 100 variable power and luminance settings, are perfect for simulation, live events and almost any challenging environment.