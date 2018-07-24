Optoma Introduces Innovative New Line of High Brightness Laser Projectors

Optoma unveiled a new line of high brightness laser projectors, including ZU500T, ZH500T, ZW500T, ZX500, ZU500TST, and ZX500TST. Specially designed for the challenging professional AV installation environments. Optoma’s new line of high brightness laser projectors adopts the DuraCore Laser Technology with IP5X certification engine, delivering incredibly sharp and stunning images with 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free operation. It ensures maximum reliability and dependability in a variety of settings, such as higher education, houses of worship, rental, staging, corporate environments, and more.

“Our new line of high brightness laser projectors offers a range of robust features to accommodate the various demanding requirements of multiple professional applications,” said Gordon Wu, Assistant Vice President at Optoma APAC. “By continuing to produce top-of-the-line, reliable projectors, we reaffirm our ongoing commitment to providing the most effective, innovative solutions to the ProAV market.”

Optoma ZU500TST and ZX500TST are the only short throw projectors with impressive 5,000 and 5,500 lumens in the high brightness ProAV market. They offer WUXGA resolution with throw ratio of 0.79:1, and XGA with 0:82:1 respectively, producing stunning, vibrant images from just a few feet away. Both projectors feature a 300,000:1 contrast ratio with ExtremeBlack enabled, horizontal and vertical lens shift, 360-degree and 24/7 operation, and portrait mode for maximum usability at any angle.

Optoma ZU500T, ZH500T, ZW500T, and ZX500 feature WUXGA, 1080p, WXGA, and XGA resolution respectively, delivering stunning projection with powerful laser light source and an impressive 300,000:1 contrast ratio. All projectors provide extensive connectivity options, including HDBaseT and HDMI inputs, and offer multiple built-in installation features, such as horizontal and vertical lens shift, four corner correction, and 360-degree and portrait mode operation, to support professional installations at all difficulty levels.