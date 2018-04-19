Optoma Announces New Partnership with KEI Hi-Fi India

Optoma announces an exciting new partnership with KEI Hi-Fi, the leading distributor of Professional and Home Audio-Video brands and products in India. Under the terms of the agreement, KEI Hi-Fi will distribute Optoma’s home entertainment as well as home cinema projector range across its national platform, while Optoma will continue to implement its own sales and marketing initiatives in conjunction with the additional support from KEI Hi-Fi.

Commenting on the agreement, Gordon Wu, Vice President at Optoma APAC, said “It’s our vision to establish Optoma as the No.1 home entertainment projector brand worldwide. As the leading distributor that brings the premium international AV brands to over 200 trade partners across India, KEI Hi-Fi shares values closely aligned with those of Optoma. It’s our pleasure to have this partnership opportunity with KEI Hi-Fi, and we look forward to exploring our customer base with an even greater range of home entertainment as well as cinema solutions.”

“We are pleased to be selected as Optoma’s main distributor to expand its home theatre market in India,” said Sanjay Chawla, Managing Director of KEI Hi-Fi. “The core of KEI Hi-Fi’s business is to ensure all of our trade partners are well equipped to set up stereo or home theatre system with the greatest return on investment. We shall not only offer premium AV products to the market, but also provide service support in all major cities, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Vadodara.“ Sanjay continued.

Optoma and KEI Hi-Fi’s new distribution agreement will take place with immediate effect, reaffirming Optoma’s commitment to providing immersive home cinema experience to the Indian customers.