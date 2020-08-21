o9 Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership to Deliver Supply Chain Solutions on Google Cloud

o9 Solutions, Inc. (“o9”) announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to enable customers with supply chain solutions on Google Cloud. Leading companies such as Canadian Tire, Google, Lands’ End, LIXIL and Pearson have all recently selected o9’s Next-Generation AI-Powered Integrated Business Planning platform on Google Cloud. The new partnership extends the reach of o9 to companies looking to transform their capabilities around Demand Sensing and Forecasting, Supply Chain Planning, Assortment Planning, Integrated Business Planning, and more with the global infrastructure & deployment options that Google Cloud enables. The wide-ranging partnership will specifically target leading retail, consumer product manufacturer and telecom companies with unique capabilities to scale with o9 and Google Cloud.

In a joint knowledge webinar addressing the COVID-19 impact on supply chains, o9 and Google Cloud stressed the market need for end-to-end solutions to sense and respond to risks and opportunities earlier as well as drive long-term structural cost improvements. Companies need to become more agile and responsive in order to become more resilient. “The COVID-19 crisis has exposed significant weaknesses in how organizations run their value chains today,” said Igor Rikalo, President & COO at o9 Solutions. Data remains critical for effective planning, and Google Cloud’s data sources and scalability are key to deal with this new level of complexity. In addition, o9’s Enterprise Knowledge Graph (ie Digital Brain) is able to convert data (both structured and unstructured, external and internal) to actionable insights to drive improved decision making.

“We are proud to offer the o9 platform on our cloud infrastructure and to support businesses seeking more agile capabilities,” said Carrie Tharp, Vice President, Retail and Consumer at Google Cloud. “This partnership is a great opportunity to help retailers and other supply chain-reliant businesses build flexible, reliable, and scalable businesses processes.”

“We are excited to announce the expansion of our partnership with Google Cloud, which started in 2018 with the selection of o9’s platform to enable supply planning processes for Google Cloud itself. To address client demand for rapid innovation, o9 and Google Cloud jointly offer digital pilots to help organizations evaluate and adopt new technologies faster. Our solutions allow our customers to quickly increase the resiliency of their supply chains and organizations.”