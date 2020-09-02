NVIDIA Unveils GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs

NVIDIA unveiled its new GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, the NVIDIA’s second-generation RTX GPUs, deliver up to 2x the performance and 1.9x the power efficiency over previous-generation GPUs. In addition to the trio of new GPUs — the flagship GeForce RTX 3080, the GeForce RTX 3070 and the GeForce RTX 3090 — a slate of new tools were announced for GeForce gamers.

They include NVIDIA Reflex — which makes competitive gamers quicker, NVIDIA Omniverse Machinima — for those using real-time computer graphics engines to create movies, and NVIDIA Broadcast — which harnesses AI to build virtual broadcast studios for streamers.

At the apex of the lineup is the RTX 3090. It’s the fastest GPU ever built for gaming and creative types and is designed to power next-generation content at 8K resolution. And the RTX 3090 is a giant of a GPU. Its Herculean 24GB of GDDR6X memory running at 19.5Gbps can tackle the most challenging AI algorithms and feed massive data-hungry workloads for true 8K gaming.

