Noble Skiodo launches its Ultra HD NB55SU01

Noble Skiodo a part of Veira Group (one of the largest OEM for Consumer Durables in India),unveiled its newest 55-inch ultra UHD smart TV, a step-up model featuring brilliant picture with Ultra HD LED display from high performance engine, high-speed response and smart, multi-function versatility and more than 100000 hours of inbuilt content.

Equipped with a breadth taking 55″Ultra HD LED display and a super narrow bezel, along with a resolution of 3840p x 2160p, the TV delivers visuals that are beyond imagination. The anti-glare panel and dynamic contract ratio of 200000:1 gives in-depth colour reproduction and a comfortable viewing experience, rendering true-to-life HD images that laud your viewing experience immersing you in a world of endless entertainment.

Engineered to deliver the most superior sound, the TV features 5 Sound modes with bass and treble adjustment that allows you to experience even the faintest sound very clearly giving you an intense audio visual experience. Aimed at providing superior experience, the smart TV runs on Android and comes with pre-installed applications to let you do more. From web browsing to more, you can even play the games and watch the content online streaming it through Wi-Fi and LAN connectivity option and in-built apps.

The TV also supports Miracast feature, without the hassle of connecting wires. Additionally, the 1GB + 8GB RAM, improves the performance and buffering of TV while watching & streaming online or downloading the several apps. The TV has inbuilt content of more than 100000 hours with content providing apps Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Eros now.

The TV supports multitude of connectivity options which includes 3 HDMI inputs &2 USB inputs allowing you stream movies and music from your Pen drive or HDD conveniently. So, plug in and avoid getting into the wired library. For an enhanced internet connectivity option, the Ethernet port is also available in the TV. With the help of Miracast connectivity, cast your smart device’s screen on the TV and enjoy the world of entertainment on a bigger picture both Android and iPhone (Via E-Share).

Apart from the integrated keyboard, the TV also comes with wireless keyboard for smoother experience. In the brighter and better future, the TV comes with customisable backlight option, enabling least power consumption.