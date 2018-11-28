Noble Skiodo introduces its 43 inch Full HD LED TV NB45CN01

Noble Skiodo announces the newest 43 inch Full HD LED TV ‘NB45CN01’ offering you cinematic visuals as well as surround sound technology, in the comfort of your home.

Featuring a Slim Bezel and an elegant Design, the TV can effortlessly spruce up the decor of your home. Deploying the most trusted screen cells, its display resolution of 1920 x 1080, delivers breathtakingly real and immersive viewing experiences like never before. With the superior FHD display and A + grade panel, enjoy superior color reproduction with great viewing angles. Boasting Dual 20W drivers, enjoy distortion-free bass for a unique cinematic experience.

Commenting on the launch, Sharan Maini, Director – Noble Skiodo says, “We are excited to bring another addition to our wide range of TV Portfolio. The latest 43 inch TV brings superior technology and experience at the most affordable price points.”

With a wide range of gaming options and simpler accessibility, this TV eliminates the hassle of buying a console and plugging it in. Connectivity options include 2X USB devices and 2 X HDMI ports for smoother functioning.

The HD ready TV comes enabled with the eco-smart feature where the TV automatically shuts off when not in use. The TV is already available with leading retail and e-commerce stores across India.