Noble Skiodo Introduces its 32inch HD ready LED TV, NB32R01

Noble Skiodo this festive season brings to you its latest 32inch HD ready LED TV “NB32R01” the budget model of the year, maximizing your entertainment experience.

Embedded with A+ grade pure prism panel, the TV screen adds life to your visual characters and ensures an integrity of deep and detail pictures with 16.7million colors by eliminating ambient light reflection. Flaunting HD display resolution that looks good from every corner or various positions in a room, you get to enjoy a wide view of 178 degree angle that reduces the color distortion and delivers most consistent color in any corner, any angle.

The TV comes armed with amplifiers to multiply the existing sound of the external system 5 times. The TV has a sound output of 10W x 10W which results into audio clarity of even the smallest of acoustics. With inbuilt cinema zoom feature the TV can Zoom any picture into 100% viewing size of the screen with no cuts.

The TV also comes with inbuilt games along with several connectivity options such as Headphones to enjoy private audio zone and USB/HDMI ports to further explore the external media devices.

The HD ready TV comes enabled with eco-smart feature where the TV automatically shuts off when not in use. The TV is already available with leading retail and e-commerce stores across India.