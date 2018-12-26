Noble Skiodo Introduces 39-ih Full HD LED TV ‘BLT39OD01’

Noble Skiodo announces new 39 inch ‘Full HD LED TV – BLT39OD01’. With a glut of features loaded in the TV, ‘Stress’ is no more in your dictionary. The Noble TV’s slim bezel design eliminates any space between the screen and bezel, which makes it seamless. Its high gloss finish gives it the stylish edge, making the TV the perfect fit for modern homes. Intensify your viewing experience with 1366×768 pixel resolution, with massive Full HD ready display. Its A+ Grade Panel along with 16.7M colours, delivers true to life colors and imagery. With 0 dot screen feature, the TV reduces unnecessary noise from the on-screen image and provides utmost clarity to the viewer.

Creating a theatrical ambience, the two integrated 10W speakers boast a perfect loud sound for your party, movies and music. The TV also comes with several pre-loaded games. Bringing Seamless connect, enjoy music from the smartphone on a large screen with the Bluetooth feature. Its B-share technology integrates the LED TV into a hub for all media devices that support Bluetooth, USB-shared data, or data shared through other such devices.

The TV comes with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB port, and a Digital Media Player which support various formats of videos, sounds, and images. Connect any device to the TV and seamlessly watch them on the big screen with crystal clear audio and video quality. Designed to keep the eco system green, the TV features Auto shut down if left idle, saving unnecessary power consumption. The TV’s Epoxy PCB with moisture-free components makes it resistant to moisture present in the air.