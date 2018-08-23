Nikon introduces the new 500mm super-telephoto lens

Photographers can now enjoy greater agility in tracking and photographing fast-moving subjects such as aircrafts, wild birds, and sporting events without compromising performance and clarity with the new AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR super-telephoto lens announced by Nikon Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Featuring Nikon’s very own Phase Fresnel (PF) lens element, the FX-format lens weighs in at a compact approximate of 1460g but delivers superior optical performance with excellent subject-acquisition qualities and effectual Vibration Reduction (VR) support. A high-performance super-telephoto lens with 500mm focal length, this new lens also enables mobile handheld shooting with its compact and light body.

Getting into the rough terrains of dirt or caught in the inclement weather of the outdoors, this lens is covered for the action as it is designed with consideration to a dust- and drip-resistant structure, and fluorine coat application to the front lens’ surface. The adoption of a lighter focus lens group creates superb autofocus (AF) speed, without compromising the delivery of high-resolution and high-contrast images throughout the entire frame regardless of focus distance.

“The improved technical capabilities and optimised features of our new super telephoto lens are catered to meet the demands of professionals and advanced amateurs looking to convey the dynamism of their photography with agility. We are excited to bring together the cutting-edge technology of the PF lens element, combined with our existing expertise in delivering excellent subject acquisition, to ensure a beyond satisfactory user experience,” said Hiroki Yamaoka, General Manager of Imaging Business Division, Imaging Group, Nikon Singapore Pte. Ltd.