Nikon introduces first filter-attachable 14-30mm ultra-wide-angle lens

Nikon Z series photographers can now enjoy a new ultra-wide-angle zoom lens that packs superior optical performance along with added portability, agility and operability in the new NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S, announced by Nikon India.

Empowered by the new Z-mount system that fully utilises short flange focal distance, the NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S is part of the S-Line1 lenses and is a compact and highly practical lens for landscape and cityscape photography. Covering a dynamic ultra-wide angle of 14mm to a wide angle of 30mm with a constant maximum aperture of f/4 throughout the range, the lens is versatile for capturing a variety of scenes without the need for a lens change. Additionally, the use of Nikon’s exclusive coating technologies, including Nano Crystal Coat, effectively suppresses ghost and flare, contributing to extremely clear photos and videos. The lens achieves rendering performance that will change the perception of ultra-wide-angle zoom lenses with a maximum aperture of f/4.

The lens is the world’s first2 FX-format lens to support direct filter attachment despite starting at a 14 mm focal length. This allows users to conveniently enjoy the effects of different filters such as polarising filters and neutral density filters, which cannot be used with conventional ultra-wide-angle lenses. The support for an 82-mm-diameter filter attachment to its small and nearly flat front lens element also allows for shooting in more active situations, in addition to the dust- and drip-resistance considered in the design of the lens.

“With the new NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S, we bring functionality and versatility packed into a compact ultra-wide-angle lens that complements the technologically-advanced Z mount. The lens boasts superior performance and agility but within a compact and lightweight body thanks to its retractable mechanism. With this new launch, we are confident of offering creative possibilities specially in wedding scenarios for our consumers,” said Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India.

With a button-less retractable mechanism to achieve greater mobility while preserving optical performance, the smaller, more portable size also enables quick shooting. Furthermore, superior operability is also key, with the ability to designate three functions to the control ring to facilitate comfortable still and movie shooting.