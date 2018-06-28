Nikon India inaugurated 4th Experience Zone in New Delhi

Nikon India inaugurated its 4th Experience Zone in New Delhi. The launch is a testimony to Nikon’s commitment to arm the photography community by making pioneering products accessible to consumers. The zone was inaugurated today by Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India & Jitender Chugh, Vice – President, Imaging Division, Nikon India at Lajpat Nagar II, New Delhi.

Nikon has adopted the shop-in-shop retail concept to address the growing needs of photography enthusiasts. The photography enthusiasts of Delhi will now have more accessibility to the entire range of Nikon D-SLR cameras along with Nikon’s COOLPIX range, array of NIKKOR lenses, accessories and Sport Optics range.

At the zone inauguration, Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India said, “Delhi being the capital state offers bespoke architectural heritage and modern infrastructure to combat a photographer’s appetite. The city is surrounded by scenic locations of mountains, to planes to deserts, offering plethora of opportunity to enthusiasts and professional photographer alike. With the new zone in southern part of Delhi, we are giving our consumers the benefit of experiencing our products better. With proficient staff at their aide to help consumers understand and choose the right kind of product basis interest and need, these Experience Zones serve as an ideal platform for enthusiasts and professionals alike.”

With the help of these zones, Nikon aspires to give matchless ‘touch & feel’ experience to its customers enabling them to make an unbiased purchase decision.