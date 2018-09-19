Nikon Brings the New Era in Optics

Nikon India, 100% subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, leaders in imaging technology today announced the release of Nikon FX format (full-frame) mirrorless cameras Nikon Z 7 and Nikon Z 6, with three new NIKKOR Z lenses featuring a new larger-diameter mount, and the Mount Adapter FTZ. The three new NIKKOR Z lenses are the standard zoom NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S, the wide-angle prime NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.8 S, and the standard prime NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S.

At the launch today, Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India said, “The new products are designed to deliver a new standard of optical excellence embodying the technological brilliance in new mount and optics, yet retaining our renowned legacy, the mirrorless cameras brings imaging to new heights and challenges the norm. With features that offer creative possibilities the cameras deliver an unparalleled standard of optical brilliance that are sure to delight a photographer’s fancy. Packed with powerful features, all the products showcase Nikon’s legendary craftsmanship that will empower users to expand the realm of photographic capabilities.”

He further added, “The all new Z series mirrorless cameras and NIKKOR Z lenses unlocks a new dimension in optical excellence for photographers and videographers. The mirrorless camera systems inherit a new dimension of Nikon quality and optical performance, while supporting future advances in video & image making.”