Nexstgo Launched New Commercial Laptops with Revolutionary Technology

Hong Kong-based tech startup Nexstgo has launched its commercial laptops in India. Nexstgo is committed to bringing new and revolutionary experience in technology by introducing a wide range of commercial laptop series- Primus.

Nexstgo is an international startup brand that breaks through market frameworks and creates values for users that surpass limitations by bringing innovations to products and business models. The company focuses on bringing experiential technical solutions to modern-day corporate leaders. Nexstgo challenges every limitation of function, technology, and aesthetics, using a human-oriented approach to design a splendid array of products.

Out of a shared passion for quality tech-novation, Mr. Alex Chung, Co-founder, Nexstgo, says- “Innovation and advancement is our motive and is profoundly at the core of our philosophy. Together, we are a league of bold future-shapers to transcend conventional boundaries”.

Ms. Seema Bhatnagar, Country General Manager, Nexstgo says, “India is a big and promising market keeping the consumer tech segment in mind and we firmly believe it is the right time to enter the Indian market with all new and innovative products. With Nexstgo, we are bringing the next generation laptops which meet the lifestyle demands and matches the working culture of millennials.”

Nexstgo’s mission & vision is to deliver unprecedented product innovations and solutions leading to technological breakthroughs that will shape the future. The tech company dedicates itself in offering the consumers a wide range of well-designed, avant-garde and revolutionary hardware and software innovations.

Nexstgo laptops will be available in India through its distribution partner- Vivek Traders. Since its inception in 1991, Vivek Traders LLP has been the preferred partner for the retail and corporate industry across India. They have an omnipresence channel approach and deal in retail, corporate and online. Nexstgo also has 42 authorized service partners across India.

Made from a lightweight yet incredibly durable magnesium alloy, PRIMUS has passed 72 hardware tests, including 12 US military-grade tests that assess a machine’s performance in case of extreme weather or hard external impact.

Available in 14″ (NX101) and 15.6″ (NX201) size options, PRIMUS is extremely slim and lightweight (the 14” option weighs just 1.3kg) to serve business mobility and flexibility.

Offering up to 12 hours of battery life and a lay-flat display hinge, PRIMUS also comes with a spill-resistant keyboard capable of withstanding 350 ml of liquid for four seconds, protecting PRIMUS’s sophisticated electronic components and all the important data and documents saved on the computer’s hard drive.

PRIMUS supports Windows Hello, so users can unlock their computers in just two seconds using face and fingerprint recognition through PRIMUS’ biometric sensors.

It has a well-designed audio system supporting Dolby Audio Premium that is complemented by a Full HD IR camera, top firing speakers and Smart Amplifier for an unrivaled video conferencing experience.

Availability: Nesxtgo is hosting its range of products in Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad through local merchants and will launch at other marketplaces- Amazon & Flipkart by the end of November. Also, the company is offering international warranty & onsite services (1+2 years extended).