Nexstgo forays into North India with first ever Avita Brand Store in Delhi

Hongkong-based Nexstgo Company Limited announced the launch of its first ever Avita Brand Store in New Delhi in an endeavor to introduce their best in class technology and user experience to the region. Spread across 250 square feet, the store will help customers explore, experience and purchase from a wide and attractive range of Avita laptops, Smart home and IoT devices along with Nexstgo laptops.

Speaking at the inauguration, Seema Bhatnagar, Country General Manager, Nexstgo Company Limited, said, “Premium laptops category has seen a steady uptick in demand as new trends and features have made their presence felt in the category. The millennial generation, with their preference for fashionable and futuristic designs, high speed SSD and lightweight builds, are further fueling demand for personal computers that are trendy and performance oriented. North India is a critical growth region for us with its large catchment pockets of young buyers with an eclectic and keen sense of style. We are confident that Avita’s bold and inspiring design, along with our exciting range of premium products will appeal to them. In line with this vision, we are also aiming to establish a pan India presence with Avita Brand Stores at strategic locations by the end of this year.”

Alex Chung – CEO & Co-founder, commented on the occasion, “We are delighted to launch the first Avita Brand Store in New Delhi. It is a stepping stone for our expansion in North India, a highly critical market concentrated with avid PC enthusiasts. We are sure that Avita’s striking range of laptops and smart devices, coupled with its brand promise of ‘Live It Up’ will appeal to the consumers and make it a natural fit in the current market landscape.”

The Avita range consists of the vibrant LIBER series laptops available in 13.3″ & 14″ variants with thin and light design, MAGUS 12.2″ two-in-one laptop for productive office use, IMAGO Smart Mirror Series and MODUS Smart Scale in home devices and UBIQUE mouse.

Avita Brand Store will provide a complete hands-on experience of Avita’s range of Liber laptops along with the full line-up of smart devices and accessories.

Customers can feel, touch and check the functionality of the new generation laptops by using them for myriad purposes. The store will offer an experiential zone for live demonstration along with testing important aspects of the laptops such as the Thin & Light form factor, Fingerprint recognition, Full Support for Windows Hello feature, Lightning Fast SSD storage with a powerful battery backup & FHD IPS border-less display among others. Product experts will be available at these zones to resolve queries and offer advice to buyers to ensure an interactive and informative buying experience