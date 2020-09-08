Newgen Updates Intelligent Data Extraction Software

Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital automation platform, has launched OmniXtract 3.0, an enhanced version of its intelligent data extraction software.

The latest version of the software leverages intelligent technologies to enable the accurate extraction of critical data from paper and digital documents and offers enhanced reporting and visualization capabilities. Additionally, it collects documents of various design layouts and formats from disparate sources for extraction.

“When digital has become the new normal, it is important to have an efficient solution for managing content. The enhanced version of our software will help organizations simplify the process of identifying and obtaining complex information from multiple data sources. Organizations can easily extract information from a large volume of documents across various business processes, enabling smarter decision-making, enhancing operational efficiency, and reducing errors,” said Diwakar Nigam, MD, and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Key features of the new version include: