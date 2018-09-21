New eSport Brand, GALAX XANOVA, to debut in the Indian Gaming Industry

As a part of Xanova’s marketing strategy, the company will tap into the untapped potential customer and market base in Asia. They will soon be entering India Market and now actively looking for strategic partners to enter India market strongly.

Ms. Connie Chiu said, “The successful launch of Xanova in various regions in Asia could not have been possible without the great support received from GALAX, who is already a leader in graphic cards and SSD space”.

The expertise of Xanova’s team will ensure to build a strong image for the brand in no time. Xanova will make products which will provide gamers with a strong front in the competitive gaming landscape. The R&D team from Xanova composes of cross country pro-gamers and Gamer-developer team who have in-depth understanding of gamers’ needs to achieve the best price-performance mix to make high quality Esports equipment at right prices targeting all gamers.

GALAX XANOVA, is launching its first set of gaming gear for gamers which includes a complete portfolio of the Esports equipment with driverless tuning which gives them an edge to win critical in-game moments.