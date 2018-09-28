New Delhi-based Printology Xperts Shares its Konica Minolta Success Story

Konica Minolta Business Solutions recently installed the latest version of the MGI JETvarnish 3D Digital Spot UV and IFOIL at New Delhi-based Printology Xperts. The business, which has been using the personalised 3D spot coating machine and embossed hot foil stamping application for over 8 months, is yet another addition to an extensive – and growing – portfolio of clients whom Konica Minolta has assisted in enhancing their printing capabilities.

The installation of MGI JETvarnish 3D & IFOIL has also helped Printology Xperts to explore new segments of printing services and target building a larger clientele by leveraging the new technology for its growth. Commenting on the investment, Mr. Kamal Malik, Co- Founder – Printology Xperts, said, “Our clients’ printing requirements are changing constantly and rapidly, requiring us to upgrade our printing equipment in line with the latest tech developments. Having used the innovative 3D spot coating and hot foil stamping equipment from MGI for over eight months now, we have not only been able to successfully fulfil our printing requirements with utmost efficiency, but have also seen some truly impressive results, thanks to its unique capabilities. The machine enables designers to carry out a variety of innovative print work on it, which helps our clients distinguish their print products from competitors.”

Mr. Manish Gupta – National Marketing Manager – Konica Minolta Business Solutions India commented, “At Konica Minolta, our aim is to stay ahead of the print technology curve and provide our customers with the best-in-class printing solutions, and support their need to grow and scale their business. The reception we have received from Printology Xperts is highly encouraging, and we look forward to building on the company’s strong growth momentum through continuous technological innovation.”

Mr. Vijay Kamat, National Product Manager – Industrial Print, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India, commented, “Driving the highest levels of customer satisfaction and delight is the key objective when we undertake any new installation at Konica Minolta. That is exactly why, along with assisting them with the installation of new machines, we also work with our customers to help them build a business development programme and target better ROI through their enhanced printing capabilities. We also look to provide the staff with the necessary training to help them fully capitalise on the technology they have acquired and expand their operations in all possible ways.”

The JETvarnish 3D and IFOIL utilises MGI’s patented inkjet and hot foil stamping technology to provide digital spot UV coating in plain 2D and 3D (with thickness of up to 200 microns) and embossed foil textured effects in one pass. The digital spot UV coating process is 100% variable data capable, with barcode reader options that enable custom spot varnished prints with unique graphics, text, and numeric data. Konica Minolta also showcased various innovative and high-quality samples created on MGI equipment by Printology Xperts at an event held in June 2018.