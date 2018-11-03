NetRack’s Effective Air Flow Management Solution for Data Centers; a Great Hit at BICSI – Kolkata

NetRack presented its world class air flow management system for data centers at the BICSI event held on 26th October 2018 in Kolkata. The concept and the products were well accepted by the CXO’s attending NetRack presentation at the event.

The event witnessed numerous industry experts and C- level delegates from ICT & Data center market. In BICSI Satellite Seminar, NetRack highlighted its well-recognized NRSe series, ultra-rigid enhanced racks for high density application in data centers & server rooms. NetRack also briefed about Airflow management strategies to overcome thermal related problems in complex IT infrastructures.

Addressing the gathering, Ravi Raj, Brand Head, Director, Sales & Support at NetRack said, “BICSI is a significant platform for us to learn from the Information & Communications Technology (ICT) community experts and to connect with industry serving professionals, including Design Architects, SIs and IT consultants. It also provides a significant opportunity for continual improvement and enhancement of our professional stature.”

Speaking on the benefits of Airflow management initiatives, he said “Data Center market is witnessing a huge growth across varied industry verticals which are driving the demand for the high density Data Center cabinets. Companies look for data center cabinets which help them to attain maximum efficiency at reduced cost. Understanding the changing requirements, we at NetRack have come up with airflow management solutions to address the challenges faced by companies regarding thermal management in data centers and server rooms. Our NRSe series racks are successfully fulfilling the ever-evolving requirements of customers. We have manufactured racks that not only increase efficiency of the Data-Center, but also eliminate potential trouble spots.”

NetRack outlines the importance of creating a healthy environment by adopting environment friendly practices for the data centers. Netrack’ NRSe series enhances thermal management with the air seal kit and blanking panels & bottom brushed access to enhance grounding & bonding. The product range is UL certified and follows all the international guidelines for product manufacturing.