Netflix joins hands with Hathway Broadband in India

Hathway and Netflix have partnered to provide consumers seamless access to Netflix through the Hathway set-top box. The set-top box will come with a remote with a dedicated Netflix button to allow users to launch Netflix with the click of a button. Hathway subscribers will be able to pay for their Netflix subscription using their Hathway bill.

The Hathway set-top box will be launched at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999. All existing and new Hathway broadband consumers, who subscribe to Netflix and pay through their Hathway bill for their Netflix subscription, will receive this box for free. Netflix’s service includes films such as Lust Stories, global and local TV series such as Sacred Games and Ghoul, documentaries, standup comedy specials, kids content and over a thousand hours of Ultra HD content.

Rajan Gupta, MD, Hathway said, “In this smart and digital era, customers are looking at leading Internet entertainment services like Netflix to access high quality, well produced entertainment. The soon to be launched Hathway set-top box will make watching streaming videos on large screens an incredible experience. The Hathway set-top box will be bundled with our high-speed, unlimited fibre-to-home monthly plans.”

Tony Zameczkowski, VP, Business Development, Netflix Asia, said, “We’re very excited to partner with Hathway Broadband in India to bring the latest technologies and great stories under one roof. The Hathway set-top box will allow Hathway’s customers to use the Netflix button on their remote controls to seamlessly access and enjoy the best entertainment at high speeds.”