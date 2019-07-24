NetApp Excellerator Powers Futuristic Technologies Through Business Alignment

NetApp announced the graduation of NetApp Excellerator’s fourth cohort at a demo day event. NetApp Excellerator is the company’s flagship startup accelerator program. As part of the demo day, six technology startups – QuNu Labs, SecurelyShare, Zappy.AI, Ecolibrium Energy, Eder AIand UniQreate, showcased their business models, market opportunity and projections to an eminent panel comprising of venture capitalists, industry leaders and NetApp top executives. Innovations ranging from quantum-resistant cryptographic systems, AI-based data extraction solutions, to smart predictive maintenance systems, and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) were presented by these entrepreneurs. This batch comprised early stage as well as mature startups, including an international startup, Zappy.AI, headquartered in the U.K.

So far NetApp Excellerator, a unique corporate accelerator program with a focus on data-driven technologies, has mentored 24 such startups through four cohorts. The NetApp team, as well as external mentors, coaches these startups on data-driven technologies, platforms, tools, business acumen, and offers access to customer and investor connects. NetApp also provided an equity-free grant of $15,000 to each of the participating startups.

Ajeya Motaganahalli, Senior Director and Leader of NetApp Excellerator said, “Our vision with the NetApp Excellerator program has been to unleash greater possibilities and each edition reflects our commitment to speed up the delivery of advanced technologies. This demo day further validates our program’s strengths and is the start of a deeper engagement for enhanced business alignment in future cohorts. We envision aligning the next cohort with stronger go-to-market opportunities by funding proof-of-concepts.”

Marking another milestone for the program, Prakash Baskaran, Founder and CEO of SecurelyShare says, “Our flagship product Vault. Direct is now available on NetApp’s reference architecture. This strategic alliance will further improve our product and help us explore new ways to leverage NetApp technology.” With this, the NetApp Excellerator has formed eight strategic alliances through its cohorts. These include FirstHive, CardioTrack, BlobCity, SigTuple, Nanobi, Scalend and ZScore from the previous three cohorts.

The NetApp Excellerator Program alumni continue to have access to mentorship and go-to-market opportunities with NetApp. As a success story from the previous cohorts, Adya (an alumnus from the first cohort), recently got acquired by Qualys, a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. Additionally, LightMetrics, provider of advanced video telematics (also an alumnus from the first cohort) secured a new series of funding.

Deepak Visweswaraiah, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, NetApp India commented, “We have understood some of the trends that are defining the B2B startup eco-system. Using this understanding, and our 25 years of data legacy, we are able to potentially redefine the direction of our startups. ArchSaber, a graduate from the second cohort is being acquired and this is the second company from our alumni to be acquired. The success of the NetApp Excellerator program lies in our ability towards establishing the business and technology viability of the startups within a strong B2B ecosystem.”