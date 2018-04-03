MSI Unveils New Line of Gaming Laptops

MSI launches a suite of gaming laptops powered by Intel 8th Generation processors, with three new models: the new GS65 Stealth Thin gaming notebook, GT75 Titan with i9 processor and GE Raider RGB Edition. These products are equipped with the 8th generation processor updates to its GP, GL and GV lines. All of the new laptops will be available for pre-order on Flipkart, Paytm and other authorized sellers.

Furthermore, MSI announces addition of 21 service centers to its existing service networks. These new service centers are located in Jaipur, Kanpur, Indore, Thane, Visakhapatnam, Patna, Ludhiana, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Jodhpur, Raipur, Guwahati, Bareilly, Mysore, Jalandhar, Bhubaneswar, Bikaner, Kochi, Dehradun, Mangalore, and Udaipur. This expansion will help MSI to provide attentive customer service to Indian customers and will also highlight MSI’s never-ending dedication to the Indian market.

The GS65 Stealth Thin is the first gaming laptop to feature a 144Hz 7ms IPS display with 4.9mm bezels – achieving a stunning 82 percent screen-to-body ratio. While the bezels are extremely thin, MSI did not compromise on the placement of the webcam. MSI left just enough room in the top bezel for the webcam, as opposed to being awkwardly placed within the bottom bezel. With its thin dimensions and golden styling, the MSI GS65 Stealth Thin brings gaming laptops into a new stylish era.

To power the 144Hz panel, the Stealth Thin is equipped with up to a GTX 1070 with NVIDIA Max-Q technology and the latest 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, which provides up to a 40 percent performance enhancement over the previous generation. With its new processor, GeForce GTX 10 series graphics and MSI Cooler Boost Trinity cooling design, the GS65 offers an uncompromised gaming performance for all gaming enthusiasts.